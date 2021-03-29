John Lynch: We don’t have intel about top two picks, but we like this group of QBs

Posted by Michael David Smith on March 29, 2021, 5:48 PM EDT
The 49ers pulled off a blockbuster trade to move up to the third overall pick in this year’s draft without knowing which players would go first and second. But they have a good feeling that a good quarterback will be there at No. 3.

San Francisco General Manager John Lynch acknowledged today that he doesn’t know what the Jaguars will do with the first overall pick or what the Jets will do with the second overall pick, but he thinks (like everyone does) that the Jaguars will take Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence first, and that whoever the Jets take at No. 2 will leave a franchise quarterback available for the 49ers at No. 3.

“We don’t have intel on what’s going on,” Lynch said. “I think those two teams have been pretty forthright. Urban Meyer’s been on record, they were there watching Trevor at Clemson. Who knows what’s happening with the Jets? Ultimately, the decision we made is we were very comfortable with this group of players at the top of the draft.”

Lawrence appears to be a lock at No. 1, and just about everyone thinks the Jets will take BYU’s Zach Wilson at No. 2. That leaves the 49ers picking among Alabama’s Mac Jones, Ohio State’s Justin Fields and North Dakota State’s Trey Lance. Lynch thinks there’s a franchise quarterback in that group.

6 responses to “John Lynch: We don’t have intel about top two picks, but we like this group of QBs

  1. Kyle Trask could end up being the best of the group. The odds are against the best QB’s coming off the board in the exact order that they should. John Elway, Dan Marino, and Jim Kelly didn’t come off the board in that order. I’d trust Kyle and Mike Shanahan’s opinion on QB’s as much as any coach in the league.

  3. Remember when Seattle won that 1 lone Super Bowl, and then blew there chance at a second by passing the ball

  4. SF is doing what Philly did with Wentz. Philly won the SB with Foles and traded Wentz. SF are hoping the Jets are stupid to take a QB not named Wilson. Wilson and Lawrence are the only QBs worth that haul. Lance and Fields are projects that need time and are higher risks.

    I’m a Bears fan who likes Mac Jones but not in love trading 2 1sts and a 3rd for him. Maybe an extra 1st at most because of his athletic limitations, but mentally he is ready for the NFL.

  5. It appears that Urban Meyer does not think much of Ohio’s Justin Fields. Shanahan does not think much of him either, saying out loud that Frisco is interested in Mac Jones. I bet Frisco is going to pick either Trevor Lawrence, Mac Jones or Zach Wilson whichever one is available when they pick, but not Justin Fields or Trey Lance.

  6. The beginning of the end, hope Tomsula is keeping his schedule clear

