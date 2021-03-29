Josh Andrews agrees to deal with Falcons

Getty Images

Offensive lineman Josh Andrews is headed to Atlanta.

Andrews’ agent Brett Tessler announced that his client has agreed to a one-year deal with the Falcons. Tessler said the deal includes guaranteed money, but didn’t share any other financial terms.

Andrews signed with the Jets as a free agent last year and appeared in 15 games for the team. He made four starts at guard.

Those were the first four starts of Andrews’ professional career. He appeared in 25 other games for the Eagles and Colts before landing with the Jets.

Andrews is the first lineman from outside the organization to join the Falcons this offseason. Center Alex Mack and guard Justin McCray have signed elsewhere while guard James Carpenter and tackle John Wetzel remain unsigned.