Kyle Shanahan on scouting Mac Jones: You don’t have to hide as much drafting third

Getty Images

The moment the 49ers traded up to third in next month’s draft, their intentions became clear: San Francisco will draft a quarterback.

The 49ers aren’t disputing that.

“To move up to 3, we had to feel good there’d be three guys we’d feel comfortable leading our team for a long time,” 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan said, via Cam Inman of bayareanewsgroup.com. “There’s a chance to get there with four or five. There’s five guys that are kind of at this party.”

Who will that quarterback be?

Shanahan, who doesn’t “like going to pro days,” is attending Alabama’s pro day Tuesday to watch Mac Jones.

It was important, Shanahan noted Monday, for the team not to tip its hand until the trade was completed.

“Now that you’re up at three, you don’t have to hide as much,” Shanahan said, via Albert Breer of SI.com.

Shanahan added the 49ers have touched based with Justin Fields’ agent, and the Ohio State quarterback will have another pro day before the draft.

The 49ers paid a price to move up to third overall to land their quarterback of the future. The Dolphins sent the third overall pick to San Francisco in exchange for No. 12, the third-round compensatory pick the 49ers received when the Jets hired Robert Saleh as their head coach, a 2022 first-round pick and a 2023 first-round pick.

General Manager John Lynch said Monday the 49ers were afraid of being left at the altar.

“We paid somewhat of a premium doing it early, and why was that important: I remember one thing Bill Walsh used to talk about when I was at Stanford is that you’ve got to beat your opponent to the punch,” Lynch said, via Inman.