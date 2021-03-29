Matthew Stafford feels “reenergized” after move to Los Angeles

Getty Images

In the 12 years after the Lions made Matthew Stafford the No. 1 overall selection, the quarterback called Detroit home. Now, he has a new home, a new team, a new outlook.

Stafford told SiriusXM NFL Radio on Monday that change has “reenergized” him.

“I definitely feel that way. It’s a new experience for my entire family,” Stafford said. “We were so set with our lifestyle in how we kind of went about day-to-day life in Detroit. That has definitely changed. You know if you don’t have energy to move your wife and four kids and a dog and everybody out to California, you’re in a lot of trouble. So it’s definitely reenergized me. I’m excited about the opportunity, not only from a family standpoint but really from a football standpoint. I’m excited about being a part of this Rams organization that’s had so much recent success, and I can’t wait to get the football season going and get all that going, and at the same time, loved our time in Detroit. We’ll miss that city dearly. It was special to both me and my family, especially my wife when she was going through some things. Loved my time in Detroit, but we are excited about the move to Los Angeles.”

The Rams acquired Stafford from the Lions earlier this month for Jared Goff as well as the Rams’ third-round draft selection this year and the Rams’ first-round draft choices in both 2022 and 2023.

NFL offseason rules have prevented Stafford from spending much time with Sean McVay yet, but he can’t wait to talk ball with the Rams coach.

“He’s a young guy. He’s a passionate guy,” Stafford said. “He knows a ton of football and really enjoys talking the game. Obviously, we’re a little bit limited in our ability to get together at the moment, but it’s something that I am really looking forward to. If you look back at his history, the guys that are in my position at the quarterback position, under is coaching, have played at a high level, and I can’t wait to get my opportunity with both him as the head coach and really with the players on this offense. It’s something that’s really intriguing to me and something that I’m just happy to be able to a part of.”

Stafford, 33, earned his only Pro Bowl berth in 2014 but has passed for 45,109 yards with 282 touchdowns and 144 interceptions. The Lions were 0-3 in the postseason with Stafford as the starter.

The Rams played in Super Bowl LIII, losing to the Patriots 13-3.