Morgan Burnett retires after 10 NFL seasons

Safety Morgan Burnett, who played eight of his 10 NFL seasons in Green Bay, announced his retirement Monday.

“After 10 years in the NFL, I have decided to retire,” Burnett wrote, in part, on Instagram. “Ups and downs, wins and loses, I’m grateful for every moment and thankful for every opportunity I got to step on a practice and game field. I may be hanging the cleats up, but I will always have love and respect for the game.”

The Packers made Burnett a third-round choice in 2010. The Packers won the Super Bowl his rookie season, though he was on injured reserve with a knee injury for the title run.

Burnett started all 113 games he played for the Packers, including the postseason.

He left the Packers after the 2017 season, playing with the Steelers in 2018 and then with the Browns in 2019. Burnett did not play in the NFL in 2020.

“We want to congratulate Morgan on a wonderful career and thank him for his contributions to the Packers,” Packers General Manager Brian Gutekunst said in a statement. “He was a dedicated, reliable player that always put the team first. He had a quiet, professional nature and was a respected leader and a great teammate. We wish him, his wife, Nicolette, and their family all the best in the years ahead.”