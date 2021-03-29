Nick Saban: DeVonta Smith’s performance speaks for itself

Getty Images

Wide receiver DeVonta Smith has heard a lot of questions about his size and how it will affect his chances of success in the NFL since Alabama’s season ended with a national title.

Smith said he can’t control what others think, so he focuses on what he can control on the field. The Heisman Trophy he won while playing for the Crimson Tide speaks well of his efforts on that front and Alabama head coach Nick Saban pointed to that work when asked Monday about how Smith will make the transition to the professional level.

“His performance speaks for itself. . . . Tell me how many receivers are tougher than he is,” Saban said, via D. Orlando Ledbetter of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

Every teams is going to do its own work on Smith and some will likely determine that he’s not a fit for what they’re looking for in a wideout. Others will have the opposing view and one of them is likely to make sure Smith’s off the board early in next month’s draft.