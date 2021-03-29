Official count of lawsuits against Deshaun Watson moves to eighteen

Posted by Mike Florio on March 29, 2021, 9:45 AM EDT
Tennessee Titans v Houston Texans
Getty Images

Attorney Tony Buzbee claimed on Friday night that 20 lawsuits have been filed against Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson. Officially, the number filed is now 18.

Via multiple reports, the seventeenth and eighteen assault lawsuits against Watson have now been filed. Presumably, No. 19 and No. 20 will show up in the system soon.

Buzbee has said that he’s evaluating 24 total potential claims.

In all cases, Watson will have a deadline for responding to the complaint, either with an answer or a motion to dismiss. Once an answer is filed, the court eventually will convene a scheduling conference aimed at identifying a trial date and then working backward to fill in all other relevant deadlines.

Usually, civil lawsuits go to trial within 18 months to two years after filing. For Watson, one of the early strategic questions will be whether to try to consolidate all of the cases or defend each one separately.

More immediately, and as we explained last week, Watson’s long-term best interests would be best served by finding a way to resolve all claims to the satisfaction of all involved, as soon as possible. In a Friday night social-media posting, however, Buzbee vowed that the cases will be resolved in court.

Eventually, it’s not his call. If one or more of his clients choose to accept whatever offer Watson makes, one or more of the cases definitely won’t go to court.

Permalink 24 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

24 responses to “Official count of lawsuits against Deshaun Watson moves to eighteen

  3. Are there still male chuavinists out there who think these women all colluded to take his money?

    That’s a large group of women supposedly making all of this up.

  5. Saying it’s not Buzbee’s call on whether the cases go to court is wishful thinking. It absolutely is his call , because he represents the plaintiffs. If he chooses not to settle, then that’s that. Any scenarios where people think these clients would go around Buzbee and settle on their own against his advice is asinine.

  8. “Usually, civil lawsuits go to trial within 18 months to two years after filing.”

    Wow. Two years. Watson has plenty of time & money to make it go away. If the accusations are true, I hope he doesn’t.

  9. httwft says:
    March 29, 2021 at 9:53 am

    did he submit any evidence to the authorities yet?

    ================

    With the claims still coming in, would seem to make sense to wait until they have complete information from all the women.

  10. who think these women all colluded to take his money?

    Are there still any simps who think they aren’t?

  11. If you were thinking of drafting him in fantasy this year pick a new qb1 can’t see him playing football anywhere in the near future….

  12. httwft says:
    March 29, 2021 at 9:53 am

    did he submit any evidence to the authorities yet?

    ——————

    What do you mean by “authorities?” None of the women has filed a police report. No “authorities” to submit evidence to. Yet.

  13. nydre4 says:
    March 29, 2021 at 10:06 am
    And the local authorities are still waiting to hear from this ambulance chaser
    ===================
    Why would the local authorities have to hear from the plaintiffs’ attorney? They do not need his permission to investigate. One might also state that this “ambulance chaser” is still waiting to hear from local authorities. It works both ways.

  14. Saying it’s not Buzbee’s call on whether the cases go to court is wishful thinking. It absolutely is his call , because he represents the plaintiffs. If he chooses not to settle, then that’s that. Any scenarios where people think these clients would go around Buzbee and settle on their own against his advice is asinine.

    ===============================

    This comment couldn’t possibly be more wrong. It is 100% the client’s call as to whether they want to accept a settlement offer or not. Lawyers have a duty to pass along any settlement offer to the client, and the client has full responsibility for accepting or rejecting. The lawyer can offer advice and opinions on the quality of the settlement offer, but it is 0% the lawyer’s call as to what the client decides (meaning if the client wanted to accept the settlement offer, the lawyer cannot prevent them from doing so). Saying that it’s “absolutely” the attorney’s call as to whether this goes to court is 100% incorrect.

  15. Yet this package that was supposed to be sent to the authorities last week still hasn’t been.

  16. I’m not saying anyone is lying. However, it seems a little odd that these claims are all coming out at the same time. Seriously, don’t you think someone would have come forward when the alleged wrong doing took place instead of all at once with the same lawyer?? That plus the fact that a quick internet look at the lawyer and he doesn’t come across as the most reputable.

  17. As of 3 days ago no evidence has been given to law enforcement against Deshaun. Common sense might say that if Deshaun cannot earn an income then money available for civil lawsuits would be limited. It may not be in the best interests of those filing lawsuits to also go to law enforcement.

  18. I live in SE Asia. Happy ending is always part of the massage; just another muscle being relaxed. Just sayin’…

  19. Not one went to the police and requested anonymity? Now that there’s a chance to cash in it’s perfectly ok to come forward and shed light.

  20. So — everybody seems to be rushing to judgement on this issue one way or another. Why don’t we all let this play out in the court so we all can learn the truth before we pass judgement one way or another?
    It’s the way it’s supposed to work in this country, but anymore it seems like no one is willing to do that.

  21. Yes it’s 100% the client’s call to accept a settlement but Rusty Hardin should understand that his job is keeping Deshaun Watson on the playing field and away from NFL liability. Public opinion could not be more horrific for Dashaun Watson at this time. Buzbee wants the cases resolved as soon as possible also. Well as long as he and his clients are paid!

  22. kevpft says:
    March 29, 2021 at 10:07 am
    “Usually, civil lawsuits go to trial within 18 months to two years after filing.”

    Wow. Two years. Watson has plenty of time & money to make it go away. If the accusations are true, I hope he doesn’t.
    ————————————————-
    It far past that point. The damage is done. He might as well make them prove the allegations. Settlement or no settlement, the damage is done.

  24. Buzbee saying it will be resolved in court is 99% posturing. If Watson offered $1MM each to shut up and go away, this would never see the courtroom nor would any evidence be turned over to the authorities. One would think both Harden and Buzbee would advise their clients to settle at the right price because you never know, either way, what a jury will do in a he said, she said situation.

    Only issue is whether the two sides can agree on the right price. The more the number of credible accusers past the first few, price per person probably went up. After 10, probably stopped rising and now just a matter of how many women there are. Watson/Harden now just waiting to see how many come forward though presumably Watson has some sense of the number of massage therapists he has hired over the past few years.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.