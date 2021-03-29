Rashaad Coward signing with Steelers

Getty Images

The Steelers have added an offensive lineman to their roster.

Guard Rashaad Coward went on Twitter to confirm reports that he has signed with Pittsburgh on Monday afternoon.

Coward spent the last three seasons with Chicago, but was not tendered as an unrestricted free agent earlier this month. He made 15 starts while appearing in 30 games as a member of the Bears.

Matt Feiler signed with the Chargers after starting 13 games at guard for the Steelers last season. David DeCastro and 2020 fourth-round pick Kevin Dodson return and the team has also added Joe Haeg and Aviante Collins to the reserve mix this offseason.