Report: Tanoh Kpassagnon finalizing two-year deal with Saints

Getty Images

New Orleans is close to bringing in a new defensive end.

NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport reports the Saints are finalizing a two-year deal with Tanoh Kpassagnon.

Kpassagnon was a second-round pick in 2017 and spent his first four seasons with the Chiefs. He played a limited rotational role along the line for his first two seasons, but started eight games in 2019. In 2020, Kpassagnon appeared in all 16 games with 15 starts, recording a sack, a pair of tackles for loss, four QB hits, and three passes defensed.

In all, Kpassagnon has appeared in 61 games with 25 starts and has 7.0 sacks, 12 tackles for loss, and 18 quarterback hits.