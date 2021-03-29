Sponsors sticking with Deshaun Watson

Getty Images

Despite the 19 lawsuits, and likely counting, against Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson, his endorsers have not yet abandoned him.

Via Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle, none of Watson’s partners have ended their relationships with the man who has been accused of being a serial predator during massages arranged through social media. Watson has denied all allegations, directly and via lawyer Rusty Hardin.

Partners of the Texans quarterback include national brands Nike, Rolex, and Beats by Dre. He also has local sponsorships with H-E-B, Reliant Energy, and Lefty’s Famous Cheesesteaks.

Sam Berry, founder and owner of Lefty’s, told Wilson, “I check in with [Watson] daily and I try to boost his spirits and try to give him words of encouragement and to know that the truth shall come to light.”

A version of truth will be determined in court, if one or more of the cases go to trial. That truth — the verdicts in those civil cases — will be determined under the low standard of preponderance of the evidence. If/when Watson is found legally responsible in one or more of these cases alleging assault during massage sessions, it will become more difficult for him to retain his sponsors.