Takk McKinley wants to prove Browns made “smart decision” to sign him

Getty Images

The Browns were trying to get their hands on defensive end Takk McKinley long before he signed with the team as a free agent this month.

McKinley was placed on waivers three times last season as he failed physicals with the Bengals and 49ers after being dropped by the Falcons, but wound up with the Raiders despite the Browns putting in claims each time. McKinley told reporters there was also a bid to trade for him, which means that the “fifth time was the charm” when it came to landing him.

The 2017 first-round pick had 13 sacks over his first two seasons, but slumped to 2.5 in 2019 before notching one sack while missing 12 games last season. McKinley said he “kind of lost myself” the last two years, but now feels he has a “great mindset” and motivation to show Cleveland made the right move.

“I can’t wait to get out on the field,” McKinley said, via the team’s website. ” I can’t wait to prove it to myself and show everyone that it was a smart decision to bring me here.”

If McKinley’s healthy, he should see some snaps while playing the opposite edge from Myles Garrett and the attention Garrett draws should afford McKinley opportunities to make that case.