Alabama is poised to have back-to-back top-five quarterbacks

Posted by Mike Florio on March 30, 2021, 9:33 AM EDT
Citadel v Alabama
Getty Images

Before 2020, Alabama had generated three first-round quarterbacks in the 84-year history of the NFL draft: Riley Smith in 1936, Joe Namath in 1965 (he was a first-round pick in both the AFL and NFL drafts), and Richard Todd in 1976.

Between 2020 and 2021, Alabama likely will end up with a pair of top-five quarterbacks. Last year, Tua Tagovailoa went fifth overall to the Dolphins. This year, Mac Jones looks to be a top-five lock, whether he goes third to the 49ers, fourth to the Falcons, or fifth to a team that trades up with the Bengals.

It’s a testament to the transformation of the Alabama offense during the tenure of I’m-not-going-to-be-the-Alabama-coach Alabama coach Nick Saban. From receivers to quarterbacks to running backs to offensive linemen to tight ends, the past decade of NFL draft’s has generated plenty of Alabama offensive players.

Last year, there were four first-round offensive draft picks from Alabama. Since 2011, a dozen Alabama offensive players have entered the NFL via round one.

This year, Jones, receiver Devonta Smith, receiver Jaylen Waddle, and running back Najee Harris all could land in the first round, making it four offensive first-rounders in back-to-back years.

It shows that Saban knows how to spot, to recruit, and to develop the best of the best offensive talent in the nation, one of the reasons why Alabama continues to be among the best programs any college sport has ever seen. With Tagovailoa and Jones (and Eagles starter Jalen Hurts, an Alabama transfer and a second-round pick in 2020), Alabama could be on the verge of becoming a full-blown quarterback school.

Permalink 11 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

11 responses to “Alabama is poised to have back-to-back top-five quarterbacks

  1. Stop it please…c’mon man Bama qbs can’t play at NFL level.
    Tua was benched for Fitzmagic how many times last year?
    Jones has bust like Rosen type bust written all over him.
    Hurts QB passing stats worse than Mitch Trubisky.
    Just stop already.

  2. It also helps that almost every 5 star recruit at every position wants to play there. As far as notable NFL Qb’s I think the last good one they produced was probably Stabler. Richard Todd was pretty mediocre. Nothing but career backups since then…jury is out on Tua and Hurts.

  3. Cretins to these teams that keep stealing the Alabama QBs from Bill Belichick! (Shaking fist)

  4. Great college QB Schools:

    Ohio State
    Alabama

    Great pro QB schools:

    Not Ohio State
    Not Alabama

  6. And the overdrafting of quarterbacks continues.
    Mac Jones might turn out to be a good pro player, but there is no justification for him going in the top five of the draft.

  7. Let’s wait for one of those Alabama quarterbacks to actually do something in the NFL. I think AJ McCarron is the most successful Alabama QB since Ken Stabler.

  10. It’s Alabama. The school every kid in the south wants to play for. Their bound to start producing big time NFL qbs.

  11. tripoli18 says:
    March 30, 2021 at 9:43 am
    Stop it please…c’mon man Bama qbs can’t play at NFL level.
    Tua was benched for Fitzmagic how many times last year?
    Jones has bust like Rosen type bust written all over him.
    Hurts QB passing stats worse than Mitch Trubisky.
    Just stop already

    Joe Namath, Bart Starr, Kenny Stabler

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.