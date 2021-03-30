Arthur Blank releases statement on Georgia voting rights

Getty Images

Falcons owner Arthur Blank is weighing in on Georgia’s sweeping overhaul of election laws.

He released a statement five days after Gov. Brian Kemp signed the controversial bill, which includes new restrictions on voting by mail and greater legislative control over how elections are run.

“Every voice and every vote matters and should be heard through our democratic process in Georgia,” Blank said in his statement released by the team. “The right to vote is simply sacred. We should be working to make voting easier, not harder for every eligible citizen. To that end, AMBSE leadership, along with our nonprofit partners, conveyed that ideal directly to state officials in recent weeks. Our businesses and family foundation will continue to actively support efforts that advance voting access for the citizens of Georgia and across the nation.”