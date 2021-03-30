Bills sign Bobby Hart

Getty Images

The Bills have added some offensive line depth, signing Bobby Hart on Tuesday.

Hart’s contract is for one year.

Hart spent the last three seasons with the Bengals as their primary right tackle. He started all 16 games in 2018 and 2019, but was limited to 14 games in 2020 with 13 starts. Cincinnati released Hart earlier this month, saving $5.8 million against the cap.

While Hart is unlikely to being the season as a stater for Buffalo, he does provide key experienced depth. He started his career with the Giants as a seventh-round pick in 2015.

In all, Hart has appeared in 79 games with 66 starts.