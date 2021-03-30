Bruce Arians gets Super Bowl LV tattoo

@BruceArians

Bruce Arians is indeed a man of his word.

He promised to get a Super Bowl LV tattoo if the Buccaneers won it. They did, so he did.

“I got mine and I love it!” Arians said in unveiling the large piece of body art on his upper back on social media.

Based on the positioning of the tattoo, it looks like there’s space for a symmetrical companion on the right side of his upper back — if the Bucs win it again.

The ultimate boss move, of course, would be to go ahead and do it now. If fans can do it (and they do), why shouldn’t the coach of the Buccaneers get a Super Bowl LVI championship tattoo before the season begins?