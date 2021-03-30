Bruce Arians on Antonio Brown: There’s offers out there, we’ll see how it goes

Getty Images

The Buccaneers have spent first part of the offseason bringing back as many members of their Super Bowl LV-winning squad as they can, but there’s one notable free agent still out there as March comes to an end.

Wide receiver Antonio Brown has not joined Lavonte David, Shaq Barrett, Leonard Fournette, and Rob Gronkowski in re-signing with the team since they beat the Chiefs in early February. Head coach Bruce Arians was asked where things stand with Brown when he spoke to the media on Tuesday.

“We’re just gonna take our time. There’s offers out there. We’ll see how it goes,” Arians said, via Grace Remington of WTSP.

There was a report this month that Russell Wilson would like to have Brown with him in Seattle, but there hasn’t been further sign of movement toward a deal or other word of interest around the league in the veteran wideout’s services.