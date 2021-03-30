Cardinals sign Colt McCoy

Getty Images

There still aren’t enough good quarterbacks to go around, so even the average ones find a way to remain employed.

Veteran Colt McCoy has agreed to terms with the Cardinals, Adam Schefter of ESPN.com reports.

A third-round pick of the Browns way back in 2010, McCoy started 21 games in his first two NFL seasons and, in the nine years since then, a total of nine.

Last year, McCoy started two games for the Giants. One of the starts became one of the biggest upsets of the year, a win by New York over the Seahawks in Seattle.

For his career, McCoy has thrown 989 passes, completing 600. He has generated 6,455 passing yards, 30 touchdowns, and 29 interceptions. He has a record of 8-22 in his 30 starts.

After three years in Cleveland, McCoy spent 2013 with the 49ers, six seasons in Washington, and last year with the Giants.

McCoy, who played college football at Texas, turns 35 in September.