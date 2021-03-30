DeVonta Smith, Jaylen Waddle won’t work out at Alabama’s Pro Day

Getty Images

Quarterback Mac Jones didn’t throw to wide receivers DeVonta Smith or Jaylen Waddle at the school’s first Pro Day workout and he won’t be doing so at their second one either.

Albert Breer of SI.com reports that teams were informed that neither Smith nor Waddle would be going through drills on Tuesday. Running back Najee Harris won’t run the 40-yard dash, but he is expected to do position drills.

Breer adds that some teams changed their plans about attending the workout when they heard the news about the wideouts, although it couldn’t have come as a huge shock given their absence last week and their recent injury history.

Smith didn’t take part in the Senior Bowl after hurting his finger in the national title game. Waddle returned for that game after missing months with a broken ankle.

The lack of work on Tuesday is unlikely to have much impact on where either wideout gets drafted as both are widely regarded to be strong bets to come off the board in the first round.