DeVonta Smith may run some routes at Alabama Pro Day

Although Alabama wide receiver DeVonta Smith had planned not to work out at today’s Pro Day because of the finger injury he suffered in the National Championship Game, he may get on the field after all.

Smith wants to run a few routes today, James Palmer of NFL Network reports.

Although Smith hasn’t fully recovered from the finger injury, he’s apparently feeling good enough to get some work in with NFL scouts and personnel executives in town.

Smith won the Heisman Trophy last season and finished with 117 catches for 1,856 yards and 23 touchdowns.