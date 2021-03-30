Difficulties in forecasting kept Lions from tagging and trading Kenny Golladay

Getty Images

In the last few years, there have been a number of NFL teams that have used the franchise tag on players and then traded them to other teams for a bigger return than letting them leave as free agents provides through the compensatory draft pick system.

Before this year’s tags were handed out, there was speculation that the Lions could do the same with wide receiver Kenny Golladay. On Monday, General Manager Brad Holmes said that the way “the market was shaping out” led them to the conclusion that it was a bigger risk than they were willing to take.

“We did discuss it and we mulled over it,” Holmes said, via Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press. “I wasn’t joking when I said he was at the forefront of my mind throughout the whole process. But we did discuss those options and it just, there is some difficultly in terms of forecasting that’s involved. So that’s kind of why you probably may see [moves like that are] more prevalent in the NBA versus the NFL.”

Holmes said that the depth of receivers available in the draft and free agency give him confidence in building a strong receiving corps and he’ll likely get a third-round pick in 2022 to further assist roster construction in Detroit.