Expanded season puts records in jeopardy

Posted by Mike Florio on March 30, 2021, 8:25 PM EDT
Los Angeles Rams v Houston Oilers
Getty Images

When the NFL last expanded the regular season in 1978, the bump from 14 to 16 games represented 14.28-percent growth. The move from 16 to 17 now equates to a 6.25-percent increase in the games that count.

Relative to the last time, then, the current addition of one game won’t mean as much to issues like season-long records. Still, it’s worth taking a quick look at some of the most significant single-season marks, along with the average performance that will now be needed to set a new standard.

Eric Dickerson set the single-season rushing record with the Rams in 1984. With 2,105 yards, he averaged 131.56 yards per game. (O.J. Simpson had set the previous record in 1973, with 2,003 yards in 14 games — an average of 143.07 yards per game.) To beat Dickerson with a 17-game season, an average of 123.88 yards per game will be needed.

In 2013, Broncos quarterback Peyton Manning set the single-season passing yardage record, at 5,477. That’s an average of 342.3 yards per game. To beat Manning record in 17 games, a quarterback needs to average 322.23 yards.

The prior year, Lions receiver Calvin Johnson established the single-season receiving yardage record, with 1,964. That’s 122.75 per game. An average of 115.58 will be needed to beat it in 17 games.

Saints receiver Michael Thomas, in 2019, set the single-season reception record with 149, or 9.31 per game. With an extra game, an average of 8.82 gets a pass-catcher to 150.

Manning’s passing touchdown record of 55, also from 2013, works out to 3.43 per game. To get to 56, a quarterback must average 3.29 per game.

The extra game also will make it a little easier to break the single-season touchdown record of 31 (LaDainian Tomlinson, 2006), 22.5 sacks (Michael Strahan, 2001), and 14 interceptions (Night Train Lane, 1952). (Lane, by the way, picked off 14 passes in a 12-game season.)

Of course, it’s just a matter of time before 17 games becomes 18. At that point, the average performance needed to break the various records will get even lower.

Permalink 19 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

19 responses to “Expanded season puts records in jeopardy

  2. It stands to reason that the true measure of a record is the per game average.

  3. I don’t think the NFL cares about those records as long as their profits continue to increase.

  4. Of course it will, records, health, and it gives the Cowboys another week to make the playoffs.

    Does this also mean everyone on the roster can be active?
    No point having healthy in-actives.

  8. There is one record that will be almost impossible to break even with the expanded season and that’s the most regular season games won by a Quarterback. Brady owns that record with 230 wins and counting.Manning is at second with 189 wins

  12. Comparing records is pretty much meaningless. You can compare certain records from within the same era, but so many rules have changed, and the way the games are officiated have completely changed.

  15. Does it matter? The rules have changed so much that the game played now is nothing like it was even in the 90s and they played 16 games. Almost every top 10 passer played post 2000. Joe Flacco being in the top 20 should tell you everything you need to know about offensive stats in football. In 1978 not only did they expand the season but there was a slew of rule changes that where far more important. OL could use their hands, before it was hands tucked in using your shoulder and elbow. Using your hands at all was holding.

  17. Easy solution. Convert records to per game stats. That way it doesn’t matter how many games are played in a season.

  18. And everyone on this site will watch every game. Quit wining about the owners making more money, hypocrites.

  19. Perhaps the NFL should return to a TEN GAME SEASON, 1943-45, so that all the records could be equalized.

    Better yet, change the records to be on the basis of SEASON/GAMES. By the way, OJ Simpson still holds the rushing record of 143.1 yards per-season/games; Jim Brown has 133.1 yards per-season/games; Eric Dickerson has 131.6 YSG. Those are the top three RB giants.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.