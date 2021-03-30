Gabe Jackson gets “a little extension” with Seahawks

Getty Images

Offensive guard Gabe Jackson is leaving the Raiders after seven seasons. He is joining the Seahawks following a trade from Las Vegas.

“It’s a new start,” Jackson said Tuesday, via Curtis Crabtree of Sports Radio KJR and PFT. “It almost feels like draft day, you know. I feel like I’m a rookie all over again, get to go somewhere and meet new people and just start over.”

The Raiders initially planned to release Jackson if a trade didn’t develop, with Jackson due to make a $9.35 million base salary and count $9.6 million against the cap in 2021.

“Honestly, I don’t know exactly,” Jackson said when asked about being a salary-cap casualty. “It was part of it, but I won’t really go into the depths of that. I know it’s a business you know, so it kind of worked on both ends.”

The Seahawks are sending their 2021 fifth-round pick to the Raiders in the deal for Jackson. They also reworked his contract, Jackson revealed, likely lowering his cap number for this season.

“I mean it was a few changes to it,” Jackson said. “I actually got a little bit longer deal than I had in Vegas. It’s not too much difference from it. Just a little extension.”

Jackson started 99 games in seven seasons with the Raiders, so he brings a great deal of experience with him to his new team. That will make Russell Wilson happy after the quarterback began the offseason with a directive for the Seahawks to better protect him.