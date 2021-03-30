Justin Fields on holding second Pro Day: I’ll show I do same thing everyday

Getty Images

Quarterback Justin Fields was the star attraction at Ohio State’s Pro Day workout on Tuesday and he’s ready to do it again.

At a Monday press conference, 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan said he’d be in Alabama on Tuesday but that Fields will hold a second Pro Day workout before the draft and that he would be in Columbus to check it out.

Fields ran a 4.44-second 40-yard dash and earned plaudits for the throwing portion of the session. After it was over, he said he welcomed the chance to let people know that he can perform that way consistently.

“It really doesn’t just happen one time,” Fields said, via Aditi Kinkhabwala of NFL Media. “I want to show I do the same thing everyday.”

Assuming Fields’ second workout comes together next month, Shanahan’s unlikely to be the only one watching to see if Fields provides proof of that.