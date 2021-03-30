Justin Fields runs 4.44-second 40-yard dash

Getty Images

Ohio State quarterback Justin Fields showed off impressive speed at Ohio State’s Pro Day.

Fields was clocked in 4.44 seconds in the 40-yard dash, a rare time for a quarterback.

According to Pro Football Reference, only three quarterbacks have run faster 40s at the Scouting Combine since 2000: Robert Griffin III, Michael Vick and Reggie McNeal.

Of course, running 40 yards in a straight line is hardly the most important ability in a quarterback, and it’s Fields’ arm, not his legs, that makes him a first-round prospect. But NFL teams are bound to be impressed by that 40 time.