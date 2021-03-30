Malcolm Butler: I’ll ball harder this year at age 31

Getty Images

The Titans released Malcolm Butler earlier this month, with the veteran cornerback set to account for a $14.2 million cap hit in 2021.

Now Butler is with the Cardinals on a one-year deal and has a chance to elevate their secondary.

Butler — who made the game-saving interception off Russell Wilson for the Patriots in Super Bowl XLIX — just turned 31 at the beginning of the month. But he feels like he has plenty left in the tank.

“I’ll ball harder this year,” Butler said in his introductory press conference on Tuesday. “I had my best year at the age of 30, my best year. So age ain’t nothin’ but a number over here.”

Some might disagree with Butler’s assertion, as the Titans finished No. 29 in passing yards allowed, No. 31 in passing touchdowns allowed, and last in allowing a 52 percent third down conversion rate. But Butler did tie a career high with four interceptions, recorded 14 passes defensed, and had 100 total tackles.

Given his cap number, Butler said he wasn’t entirely surprised that the Titans let him go.

“This is the NFL. It’s about business, the cap space, they had some trouble with that,” Butler said. “I was going to make a ton of money this year if I’d have stayed with the Tennessee Titans. And I’m pretty sure they needed help in other positions, so I wasn’t that surprised. But I was. But it’s business. No bad blood with that. They’re just doing what’s best for the team.”

In 100 career games, Butler has 17 interceptions, 82 passes defensed, five forced fumbles, and 3.0 sacks.