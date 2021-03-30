Mark Murphy not talking about Aaron Rodgers’ contract

Posted by Charean Williams on March 30, 2021, 8:20 PM EDT
On Jan. 25, Packers CEO Mark Murphy answered Aaron Rodgers‘ comments suggesting uncertainty about his future clearly and concisely: “There’s no way in heck Aaron is not going to be on the Packers. He’s going to be the MVP of the league, might have had his best year ever. He’s our unquestioned leader, and we’re not idiots.”

Since then, the Packers have done nothing with Rodgers’ contract to solidify those feelings.

The Packers paid Rodgers’ $6.8 million roster bonus as is earlier this month rather than converting it into a signing bonus. A full restructuring would have given Rodgers the security he covets.

On Tuesday, Murphy wouldn’t talk about Rodgers or the quarterback’s contract.

“I can’t really get into specific players. We’ve been able to create room with others,” Murphy said when asked why the Packers didn’t alter Rodgers’ contract, via Jason Wilde of ESPN Wisconsin.

Murphy had a similar answer when asked why the team wouldn’t want to ensure Rodgers is the Packers’ quarterback beyond 2021.

“I’m not going to get into specifics. Good try, though,” Murphy said.

A third attempt ended the same way — with a non-answer — after Murphy was asked if he was concerned about issues brewing between the Packers and Rodgers.

“I’m not going to get into any individual player, any issues along those lines,” Murphy said.

So to summarize: Murphy isn’t talking about Rodgers today, and the Packers and Rodgers remain in the same place they were when their season ended.

10 responses to “Mark Murphy not talking about Aaron Rodgers’ contract

  1. If he’s not answering, maybe it’s time to stop asking? It’s the Packers’ and Rodgers’ business.

  2. Rodgers may go down as the most squandered QB in NFL history.

    The degree to which team management has failed to build a team around him throughout his career is staggering. And it’s not just salary. Throwing exactly one career pass to a first-round receiver is one indication of a ridiculous story.

  4. Well there isnt anything to say about Aaron Rodgers contract since nothing has changed with his current contract so what would Mark Murphy be expected to say??

    Add on that he never speaks about any player contract since he isnt the GM.

  5. Sheesh, this is just like the Russell Wilson so-called “issues” with the team. There’s no story here so lets just speculate and ask the same question 12 different ways to see if we can make it turn into a story. I get it’s the offseason and it’s time to speculate, but considering all the negative we’ve had in this country the past 12 months can’t we speculate on positive things instead of negative? Seriously.

  6. kevpft says:
    March 30, 2021 at 8:24 pm
    Zzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzz

    How far did Cousins take the Vikings this past year with his first round receiver?

  8. Fecal matter performance,

    Atleast cousins has stud WRs to work with. Have you forgotten about the latest beatdown we gave you?

  10. This could very well be his last year there. He will want as much money as Mahomes.

