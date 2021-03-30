Mike Davis: Atlanta was the best fit

Getty Images

Mike Davis has played for a few teams in his career, but he’s starting 2021 in a place that holds particular meaning.

The veteran running back recently signed a two-year deal with Atlanta. That represents a homecoming for Davis, since he grew up in the city. And given new head coach Arthur Smith’s presence and anticipated scheme, playing on the Falcons should also give Davis a chance to display his mettle as a power running back.

“The only thing I can say is that Atlanta was the best fit,” Davis said this week, via D. Orlando Ledbetter of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

With Christian McCaffrey suffering multiple injuries that kept him out of all but three games in 2020, Mike Davis was Carolina’s primary running back. That vaulted him to a career year, accounting for 1,015 yards from scrimmage and eight total touchdowns.

In 62 career games, Davis has rushed for 1,531 yards with 11 touchdowns and caught 125 passes for 803 yards with three TDs.

As of now, Davis appears in line to be the Falcons’ starting running back in 2021.

“Never, never thought I’d have the chance to play for the Atlanta Falcons,” Mike Davis said. “It’s really a dream come true.”