Najee Harris will do drills, won’t run 40 at Alabama Pro Day Tuesday

Quarterback Mac Jones has drawn a lot of attention ahead of Alabama’s Pro Day workout on Tuesday, but he’s got a lot of company from teammates when it comes to interest from NFL teams.

Running back Najee Harris is another Alabama star expected to go early in the draft. He could be the first running back off the board in April, although his bid for that spot won’t be helped by a 40-yard dash on Tuesday.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that Harris will not be running the 40 because of an ankle injury he picked up late in his final collegiate season. The injury will not keep him from going through running back drills, so scouts will get a chance to see his work on that front.

Harris ran for 3,843 yards and 46 touchdowns while averaging six yards per carry and adding 11 receiving touchdowns during his time with the Crimson Tide. Whatever he does on Tuesday, that work will likely be enough for some team to use an early pick on a player they hope will follow in the footsteps of Alabama products like Derrick Henry and Mark Ingram at the next level.