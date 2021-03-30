NFL owners approve 17-game schedule

Posted by Josh Alper on March 30, 2021, 2:39 PM EDT
There are now 17 games in an NFL regular season.

As expected, NFL owners have approved a proposal to add one game to the regular season at their meeting on Tuesday. The preseason will drop to three games for any team not playing in the Hall of Fame Game.

“This is a monumental moment in NFL history,” NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell said in a statement. “The CBA with the players and the recently completed media agreements provide the foundation for us to enhance the quality of the NFL experience for our fans. And one of the benefits of each team playing 17 regular-season games is the ability for us to continue to grow our game around the world.”

The added game will be an intra-conference matchup between teams that finished in the same position in their division during the previous season. The host of those games will switch conferences from year to year with the AFC hosting this year’s games.

For this season, the matchups will be AFC East vs. NFC East, AFC North vs. NFC West, AFC South vs. NFC South, and AFC West vs. NFC North.

In addition to those changes, the change in schedule also includes a change to the process of setting international games. Each team will be required to play internationally at least once every eight years.

23 responses to “NFL owners approve 17-game schedule

  2. Who will be the first player to complain that a 17-game season shortens a career by one or two seasons?

  3. And one of the benefits of each team playing 17 regular-season games is the ability for us to continue to grow our game around the world.”
    ————————————————————————————
    And there it is! I have been expecting this extra game to be used to allow every team to participate in an international game each year. This is the first official statement that hints that this is where it will eventually lead.

  4. I’m no expert, but I’m starting to think the whole putting “player safety first” stuff isn’t actually a priority and this really is all about money.

  5. Hurray for padded stats and 2nd and 3rd string starting in the playoffs and Super Bowl due to injuries!!

  7. That means the division leaders will meet each other. The last game of the season can mean home field advantage so some teams that have not yet clinched the #1 seed will not be able to rest their starters. OTOH, teams that have no hope of being the #1 seed but who have clinched a playoff berth can rest their starters.

  8. It’s the same number of games…..one less fake one, one more that actually counts.

  13. Why not just play year round and hold the SB on the 4th of July? Think of the money!

  14. Will Direct TV charge more again? they are get pretty expensive at a time when Americans are struggling to pay bills. I think Direct TV should sell single team games so you don’t have to pay for the games you don’t care to watch. Just my opinion, I hope yall agree.

  16. The Raiders have played so many overseas games they shouldn’t have to play another one for 10 years!

  17. Playoff teams have been playing 17 games a season for over 40 years. Last year when they expanded the playoff pool to 14 teams, the only item of discussion was whether or not the extra playoff teams would water down the quality of play. Nobody was complaining that nearly half the league would be playing 17 games in a season. And yes it is about money. Every business in the world, including the NFL, is in business to make money. Players that feel the added strain of playing 17 games per year is not worth the money they earn are free to pursue their other interests.

  19. If they are gonna do this I don’t understand why they won’t expand the rosters to 60 players.

  21. If there’s going to be even one international game, the NFL needs to pay for stadiums on their own. No reason for taxpayers to shell out money for billionaires if they’re going to send games to London or Mexico.

