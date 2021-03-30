Nick Caserio: Texans take Deshaun Watson situation seriously, allegations are troubling

Getty Images

Texans General Manager Nick Caserio has weighed in for the first time on the allegations that Deshaun Watson engaged in sexual misconduct with multiple women he hired for massages.

Caserio said on the Texans’ podcast that the Texans are following the situation and taking it seriously.

“It’s a legal process so we’re certainly respectful of that,” Caserio said. “We certainly take them very seriously. The allegations, what’s been discussed, are certainly troubling. Organizationally that’s not something that we can condone, those types of actions. But, again, we’ll let the legal process take care of itself.”

The last time Caserio spoke publicly about Watson, it was to say the Texans wouldn’t grant his trade request. Since then 19 women have filed lawsuits against Watson and trade talks have given way to a much more serious situation over which the Texans have no control.