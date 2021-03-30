Panthers sign Micah Simon

Getty Images

The Panthers have added a wide receiver who apparently caught their eye last tweek.

Micah Simon has joined Carolina, according to multiple reports. After going undrafted and unsigned last year, Simon participated in BYU’s pro day last week. He caught passes from top quarterback prospect Zach Wilson and ran a 4.34 40-yard dash.

From 2017-2019, Simon caught a total of 90 passes for 1,109 yards with five touchdowns. Listed at 6-foot-1 and 195 pounds, Simon reeled in 51 passes as a senior for 616 yards with a pair of scores as a senior.

Simon joins a group of wide receivers headlined by Robby Anderson and D.J. Moore. Carolina also added former Seahawks wideout David Moore on a two-year deal in free agency.