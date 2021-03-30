Quinton Spain re-signs with Bengals

Getty Images

The Bengals made the signing of unrestricted free agent Quinton Spain to a one-year contract official Tuesday.

News came last week that Spain’s representation was working on finalizing a deal for him to return to the Bengals.

Spain signed with Cincinnati as a free agent on Oct. 30 and appeared in each of the Bengals’ final nine games. He made eight starts at three different positions (RG, LG and ROT).

Spain, a seventh-year player out of West Virginia, originally entered the league as a college free agent. He signed with the Titans in 2015 and spent four seasons in Tennessee.

Spain joined Buffalo for 2019, and he called that home through the first six weeks of last season before the Bills cut him Oct. 21.

For his career, Spain has played 79 games with 74 starts for the Titans, Bills and Bengals.