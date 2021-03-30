Roger Goodell: We expect full stadiums in 2021

Posted by Michael David Smith on March 30, 2021, 3:45 PM EDT
The NFL is optimistic that fans will be filling up stadiums across the country for the 2021 season.

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell said today that the league’s goal and expectation is to “Welcome back fans across the country at all NFL stadiums.”

“All of us in the NFL want to see every one of our fans back,” Goodell said. “Football is simply not the same without the fans and we expect to have full stadiums in the 2021 season.”

NFL attendance was 1.2 million in 2020, a huge drop from the upwards of 16 million who attended NFL games in 2019. Whether the NFL can get sellout crowds in every city in 2021 remains to be seen, but with America on pace to have most adults fully vaccinated well before the start of football season, the outlook is positive.

  1. By then, the only adults at risk of getting hospitalized due to covid will be those who refuse to get the vaccine. Even if cases spike this fall, the actions of those who refuse to get the vaccine shouldn’t prevent vaccinated people from enjoying normalcy again.

  2. BB can play any time any place, any WHERE. Fans, no fans, draw it up in the dirt. Double tight end, double fullback, wishbone Cam up the gut. Victory for New England. 17-0 season comin’ ATCHA!

  4. As someone who is pro-mask and pro-distancing, if by September you haven’t gotten the vaccine then it’s because you don’t want it.
    I’m all for reopening at that point.
    Come to the stadium without a mask. Sell all seats.

    If you get Covid because you didn’t get vaccinated, it’s on you.

    I don’t care about the surge – you have the vaccine available. If you choose not to take it, thats your choice, and you deal with the consequences.

  6. Stadiums will be full in states that don’t have liberal governors who are all too quick to drink whatever Kool aid the fear mongers are selling.

  8. The entire state of WI 16 and over is eligible for vaccines starting this monday. So if everyone is eligible for the vaccine (if they want it) there shouldnt be any hold up to having full stadiums in WI.

  9. They’re dreaming, stadiums won’t be full. Last year was 1.2 million and the previous year was 16 million…I’m betting mayyyybeee 10 million.

