Roger Goodell: We expect full stadiums in 2021

Getty Images

The NFL is optimistic that fans will be filling up stadiums across the country for the 2021 season.

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell said today that the league’s goal and expectation is to “Welcome back fans across the country at all NFL stadiums.”

“All of us in the NFL want to see every one of our fans back,” Goodell said. “Football is simply not the same without the fans and we expect to have full stadiums in the 2021 season.”

NFL attendance was 1.2 million in 2020, a huge drop from the upwards of 16 million who attended NFL games in 2019. Whether the NFL can get sellout crowds in every city in 2021 remains to be seen, but with America on pace to have most adults fully vaccinated well before the start of football season, the outlook is positive.