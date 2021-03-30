Steelers sign Kalen Ballage

Getty Images

The Steelers have added some running back depth.

Pittsburgh has signed Kalen Ballage to a one-year deal, the club announced on Tuesday.

Ballage spent most of the 2020 season with the Chargers, taking 88 carries for 290 yards with three touchdowns.

He was originally a Dolphins fourth-round pick in 2018, and spent a pair of seasons with the club before he was waived at the start of the 2020 season. The Jets signed Ballage last September but waived him in early October.

Ballage ended up playing 21 percent of Los Angeles’ offensive snaps in 2020. He also played significant special teams snaps for the Dolphins in the first two years of his career.

The Steelers also announced the signing of Rhashaad Coward, which the offensive lineman had confirmed on Monday.