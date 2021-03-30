Super Bowl LVI lands on middle Sunday of Winter Olympics

Getty Images

Football is finally in the Olympics. Sort of.

For the second straight cycle, NBC will be televising the Super Bowl and the Winter Olympics in the same month. This time, with an extra week in the regular season, the Super Bowl will land in the middle Sunday of the Winter Olympics, in Beijing.

That’s what will happen in February 2022, with NBC carving out a large chunk of that middle Sunday, February 13, for Super Bowl LVI in Los Angeles.

“We have been in constant communication with our partners about this change, and we’re excited for the unprecedented opportunity of presenting the American audience with the two biggest events in media simultaneously,” NBC said through a spokesperson. “We will promote the Super Bowl during the first week of the Winter Olympics, and we’ll promote the second week of the Winter Olympics during the Super Bowl. It’s a win for us, our partners, advertisers, and certainly viewers.”

Super Bowl LII happened in Minnesota a week before the commencement of the Winter Olympics. As part of the Super Bowl rotation, NBC was scheduled to broadcast Super Bowl LV in Tampa, but NBC and CBS swapped games, giving NBC another chance to televise both events.