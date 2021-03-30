Texans create cap space by restructuring Zach Cunningham’s contract

Getty Images

The Texans have been busy with turning over their roster this offseason, but also recently took care of some internal business.

ESPN’s Field Yates reports the club restructured linebacker Zach Cunningham‘s contract, converting $7.51 million of his 2021 base salary into a signing bonus. The move created $5.63 million in cap space for the upcoming season.

Cunningham was a second-round pick in 2017 and has become one of the league’s most productive inside linebackers. He led the NFL with 164 total tackles in 2020, also registering 3.0 sacks, seven tackles for loss, a pair of passes defensed, and a forced fumble.

Cunningham signed a four-year contract extension worth $58 million last August.