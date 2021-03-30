Tony Romo gets sponsor’s invite to Korn Ferry Tour event in April

Getty Images

Former Dallas Cowboys quarterback Tony Romo will play in April’s Veritex Bank Championship on a sponsor’s invite, the Korn Ferry Tour announced on Tuesday.

The Korn Ferry Tour is the “Triple-A” tour on the road for professional golfers to the PGA Tour. The event will be held at Rangers Golf Club in Arlington, Texas.

Romo was set to play in last year’s event before it was cancelled amid COVID-19 cancellations across all sports. He did play in the Price Cutter Charity Championship on the tour last July before withdrawing from the event with a wrist injury.

Romo is an accomplished golfer that carries a +1.8 handicap according to his USGA GHIN. He has competed in multiple pro events on exemptions and has advanced to sectional qualifying for the U.S. Open. He has played in four events on the PGA Tour: the 2019 AT&T Byron Nelson at Trinity Forest Golf Club in Dallas, and the 2018 and 2019 Corales Puntacana Resort & Club Championship in the Dominican Republic, and the 2019 Safeway Open at Silverado Resort in Napa, California. He has been unable to make the cut in any event he’s appeared in so far.

At the Safeway Open, he shot an opening 2-under par 70 to put him in position to make the weekend. CBS had Boomer Esiason on standby as a backup option for its Sunday game that weekend as Romo would have been busy on Sunday had he made the cut in the September event. Instead, Romo missed the cut by four shots after a second round 6-over par 78.