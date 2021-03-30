Tyrell Adams visiting Bills

Getty Images

The Bills claimed linebacker Tyrell Adams off of waivers during the 2017 season, but his stay with the team was a brief one.

Adams failed his physical and was waived a day after being claimed, but there may be a second chance for him in Buffalo. Field Yates of ESPN reports that Adams is visiting with the Bills.

Adams played all 16 games and made 12 starts for the Texans last season. He recorded 125 tackles, two sacks, two forced fumbles, and a fumble recovery over the course of the season.

He played in nine other games for Houston over the previous two seasons and also appeared in 12 games for the Raiders. He’s also spent time with the Seahawks, Chiefs, Colts, and 49ers without seeing regular season action.