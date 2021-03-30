Vikings place Hale Hentges on reserve/retired list

Getty Images

The Vikings officially announced the return of guard Dakota Dozier on Tuesday afternoon and they also dropped someone from their roster.

Tight end Hale Hentges has been placed on the reserve/retired list. If Hentges wants to return to play in the future, the Vikings will hold his rights.

Hentges was signed off of the Colts’ practice squad last December and played seven special teams snaps in his lone appearance with the team. Hentges played 11 games for Washington in 2019 and caught eight passes for 103 yards and a touchdown.

With Hentges off the roster, the Vikings are left with Irv Smith Jr., Tyler Conklin, and Brandon Dillon at tight end.