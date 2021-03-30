Willie Snead IV: The Raiders offensive system attracted me

Getty Images

Las Vegas lost Nelson Agholor to the Patriots in free agency, but has brought in John Brown and Willie Snead to help fill the void.

Snead spent his last three seasons with the Ravens after a few productive seasons in New Orleans. But Snead’s production has dropped significantly, particularly in the last two years. The wideout had 33 receptions on 48 targets for 432 yards, also catching three TDs in 2020.

Part of that is Baltimore’s offense, which finished last in yards passing and passing attempts with a priority on running the ball.

So with that in mind, Snead likes what he knows about head coach Jon Gruden’s offense.

“I just felt like, if there was any offense in the league that I feel like I can fit in right away and create a big impact, was this offense,” Snead told Eddie Paskal of Raiders.com on “The Morning Grind” podcast. “And then on top of it, just having Jon Gruden as the head coach — legendary coach in my mind — and the scheme that he runs. I think just for me as a playmaker, I can come in here and just really do what I used to do in New Orleans, which was run a lot of routes, used all over the field in that aspect. So that’s what really attracted me.”

In 2015, Snead had 69 receptions for 984 yards with three touchdowns. He followed that in 2016 with 72 receptions for 895 yards with four TDs.

But it’s been a long time since Snead was that productive. With Henry Ruggs, Bryan Edwards, and Hunter Renfrow expected atop Las Vegas’ depth chart, Snead will have to fight for his share of snaps and targets with Brown and Zay Jones.