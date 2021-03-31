Al-Quadin Muhammad re-signing with Colts

Getty Images

Defensive end Al-Quadin Muhammad is back with the Colts.

Muhammad’s agent Drew Rosenhaus said that his client has agreed to a new deal with the team. It is a one-year, $3.4 million pact for the four-year veteran.

The Saints picked Muhammad in the sixth round of the 2017 draft and he landed in Indianapolis as a waiver claim the next year. He has appeared in 47 regular season games and three playoff games since joining the team.

Muhammad has 79 tackles, five sacks, two force fumbles, and a fumble recovery with the Colts in the regular season. He’s added six tackles and a sack in the postseason.