Bengals re-sign Amani Bledsoe to one-year deal

The Bengals are bringing back an exclusive rights free agent, announcing on Wednesday that defensive lineman Amani Bledsoe has signed a one-year deal.

Bledsoe joined Cincinnati in 2020 after spending the 2019 season on Tennessee’s practice squad. He appeared in 14 games for the club last season, starting four. He was on the field for 29 percent of Cincinnati’s defensive snaps, registering 17 total tackles and a pair of passes defensed.

He also played 11 percent of the Bengals’ special teams snaps in 2020.