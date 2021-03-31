Bills sign Marquel Lee

Getty Images

The Bills doubled down on linebackers Wednesday.

They announced the signing of Marquel Lee on Wednesday afternoon. That news came after they agreed to a deal with linebacker Tyrell Adams earlier in the day.

Lee comes to Buffalo after being out of the league last season. He was a 2017 fifth-round pick of the Raiders and spent three seasons with them before being waived with a failed physical designation last August.

Lee had 104 tackles, six tackles for loss, and three quarterback hits while appearing in 34 games for the Raiders. He started 19 of those contests and saw regular playing time on special teams.