Cardinals open cap space by restructuring Rodney Hudson’s contract

Center Rodney Hudson is a new arrival in Arizona and the Cardinals have reworked his contract to help them make other roster moves this year.

Howard Balzer of SI.com reports that Hudson converted $8.8 million of his salary and workout bonus into a signing bonus. They also added three voidable years to the deal, which is up after the 2022 season.

As a result, Hudson’s cap hit has gone from $9.9 million to $2.86 million for the coming year. He’s on the cap for over $12.6 million next year and the team is set to take a dead money hit of nearly $5.3 million in 2023 due to the voidable years.

The Raiders traded Hudson to the Cardinals in order to avoid that cap hit, but the Cardinals found a different way to fit Hudson into their space.