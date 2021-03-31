Chiefs sign Elijah McGuire

Getty Images

The Chiefs made official the signing of running back Elijah McGuire, according to the NFL’s transactions report. The team’s signing of defensive tackle Jarran Reed also became official Wednesday.

McGuire, 26, was active for only one game last season but he did not play a down for the Dolphins. He finished the season on the Chiefs’ practice squad.

He joins Clyde Edwards-Helaire, Darrel Williams, Darwin Thompson and Derrick Gore in the running backs room for the Chiefs.

McGuire, a sixth-round choice of the Jets in 2017, has played 24 career games with five starts. All came during his first two seasons with the Jets.

He has 216 touches for 961 yards from scrimmage and four touchdowns.

McGuire has spent time on the practice squads of the Browns, Cowboys and Dolphins in addition to two stints with the Chiefs.