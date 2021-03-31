Dylan Cole visiting with Giants

Getty Images

The Giants are looking at some more depth for their defense.

According to the transaction wire, linebacker Dylan Cole is visiting with New York.

Cole has spent the first four years of his career with the Texans. He played only six games in 2020, going on injured reserve with a back injury in November. He also had a stint on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

Cole has primarily played special teams in his career — particularly in 2020 when he played only three defensive snaps. In 37 contests with Houston, he’s recorded a sack, a fumble recovery, two interceptions, seven passes defensed, and five tackles for loss.