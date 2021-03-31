Gabe Jackson: No added pressure to protect Russell Wilson

Getty Images

New Seahawks guard Gabe Jackson is the singular big addition for the team along the offensive line this offseason coming to Seattle in a trade with the Las Vegas Raiders two weeks ago.

Jackson is penciled in to replace the retiring Mike Iupati at guard as the Seahawks are otherwise bringing back last season’s offensive line group mostly intact. Starting center Ethan Pocic was re-signed as well as backup guard Jordan Simmons and tackle Cedric Ogbuehi.

Jackson inadvertently comes to Seattle in the middle of a tiff between Russell Wilson and the team.

Wilson said earlier this offeason that he was tired of being hit so much. Jackson is the one move Seattle has made so far over the offseason to address that complaint. So does that add any pressure to Jackson as he joins his new team?

“I wouldn’t say that,” Jackson said on Tuesday. “I mean, as an offensive lineman or a player in general I feel like you’re always under a microscope. But the best thing you can do is just be yourself and work hard, take coaching and just do your best and if you do everything right, you train right, you practice right and all that, I mean it will payoff on Sundays. Just do the small things.”

Jackson said he’s spoken to Wilson since the trade as well as some of his new line mates such as Duane Brown and Damien Lewis.

“(Russ) was excited,” Jackson said of the conversation with Wilson. “I don’t know if he was as excited as me but we’re both excited to work together.

“I know it’s a great group of offensive line. I’ve watched them play and I’m just excited to play with them cause I know we can be great.”