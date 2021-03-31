Giants in no hurry to extend Saquon Barkley’s contract

Getty Images

In February, Giants running back Saquon Barkley said that a contract extension is the least of his worries as he works his way back from last year’s torn ACL.

Contractual matters are not in the forefront of the team’s mind either. Giants General Manager Dave Gettleman said earlier this month that the team hasn’t made any decisions about exercising Barkley’s fifth-year option and co-owner John Mara told reporters that the team sees no reason to start talking about a contract now.

“We’re not in any hurry to do that. We fully expect him to be as good as new. . . . We hope he’s going to be a Giant for life. At the appropriate time, we’ll start those discussions,” Mara said, via Ralph Vacchiano of SNY.

The chances of Barkley being a Giant for life will be a lot greater if he fulfills Mara’s hope regarding his post-injury performance, so this is setting up to be a big year for the No. 2 overall pick of the 2018 draft.