Ja’Marr Chase turns in impressive performance at LSU Pro Day

Getty Images

At LSU’s Pro Day, Ja’Marr Chase did everything he needed to do to maintain his status as the top wide receiver in the 2021 NFL draft.

Chase recorded a 4.38-second 40-yard dash, a 41-inch vertical jump and an 11-foot broad jump. Those are outstanding athletic numbers that match his outstanding performance on the field.

Although he was only a full-time starter for one college season, as a sophomore in 2019, he was the best wide receiver in college football that year. Chase caught 84 passes for 1,780 yards and 20 touchdowns in 2019. He was slated to be the top wide receiver in college football in 2020, but he decided not to play and instead to focus on getting ready for the NFL.

Also running a 4.38-second 40-yard dash today was LSU’s Terrace Marshall, who was the Tigers’ leading receiver last year. Marshall had 48 catches for 731 yards and 10 touchdowns.