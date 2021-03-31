Ja’Marr Chase wouldn’t mind playing with Joe Burrow again

Getty Images

Wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase opted out of playing for LSU in 2020, so the last quarterback he played with was Joe Burrow.

Burrow could be the next quarterback Chase plays with as well. Burrow is now a member of the Bengals and Chase’s Pro Day workout on Wednesday should help his bid to be the first wide receiver off the board, which could be when Cincinnati makes the fifth overall selection next month.

“I wouldn’t mind going back with Joe,” Chase said. “If we got back together, we’d try to get out chemistry back and have some more fun.”

Bengals director of player personnel Duke Tobin said earlier this year that the team is going to build everything around Burrow. Tight end Kyle Pitts and tackle Penei Sewell are a couple of other players that would help that effort, but the Bengals might opt to see if a reunion is the best thing for their offensive future.